MediaTek announces its first 3nm Dimensity chipset

September 07, 2023 12:39 pm | Updated 12:39 pm IST

MediaTek on Thursday announced its first 3nm Dimensity chipset, built using TSMC technology, which will be commercially available in the second half of 2024.

MediaTek’s first flagship chipset using TSMC’s 3nm process is expected to ship in smartphones, tablets, intelligent cars, and various other devices.

TSMC’s 3nm technology offers 18% speed improvement at same power, or 32% power reduction at same speed, and approximately 60% increase in logic density when compared to 5nm processor, claims MediaTek.

“TSMC’s consistent and high-quality manufacturing capabilities enable MediaTek to fully demonstrate its superior design in flagship chipsets, offering the highest performance and quality solutions to our global customers and enhancing the user experience in the flagship market,” said Joe Chen, President of MediaTek.

ADVERTISEMENT

(For top technology news of the day, subscribe to our tech newsletter Today’s Cache)

“This collaboration between MediaTek and TSMC on MediaTek’s Dimensity SoC means the power of the industry’s most advanced semiconductor process technology can be as accessible as the smartphone in your pocket,” said Dr. Cliff Hou, Senior Vice President of Europe and Asia Sales at TSMC.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.