MediaTek announces Dimensity 9300 SoC with major LLM support

November 07, 2023 02:51 pm | Updated 02:51 pm IST

MediaTek on Monday announced Dimensity 9300 chipset for flagship mobile devices. Built on 4nm process, the Dimensity 9300 features four Arm Cortex-X4 cores operating up to 3.25GHz and four Cortex-A720 cores operating up to 2.0GHz.

Dimensity 9300 will support mainstream large language models (LLMs) including Meta Llama 2, Baichuan 2, Baidu AI LLM, and more, said MediaTek

The new processor from MediaTek supports WQHD display at 180Hz and 4K up to 120Hz along with dual active display support for foldable form factors.

Dimensity 9300 will also support LPDDR5T 9600Mbps memory, the highest speed available currently.

MediaTek’s APU 790 AI processor is integrated into the Dimensity 9300. It reduces power consumption by 45%, claims MediaTek. APU 790 provides support for NeuroPilot Fusion which can continuously perform low-rank adaptation, and is capable of supporting large language models with 1B, 7B, and 13B parameters, with scalability up to 33B.

With Arm’s Immortalis-G720 GPU, the Dimensity 9300 offers an almost 46% boost in GPU performance, said MediaTek.

The chipset also supports 4K at 30 fps cinematic mode with real-time bokeh tracking as well as 4K AI Noise Reduction (AI-NR) and AI processing on RAW photos and videos. Additionally, the Dimensity 9300 will support the new Ultra HDR format in Android 14 smartphones.

Dimensity 9300 supports Wi-Fi 7 speeds up to 6.5 Gbps. It claims to improve smartphone tethering speeds by up to 3X.

The smartphones featuring the Dimensity 9300 chipset will be available in the market by end of 2023.

“The Dimensity 9300 is MediaTek’s most powerful flagship chip yet, bringing a huge boost in raw computing power to flagship smartphones with our groundbreaking All Big Core design,” said Joe Chen, President at MediaTek.

“This will usher in a new era of generative AI applications as developers push the limits with edge AI and hybrid AI computing capabilities,” he added.