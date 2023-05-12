ADVERTISEMENT

You may lose your Twitter account if you do not log in at least once every month

May 12, 2023 02:50 pm | Updated 03:01 pm IST

According to Twitter’s inactive account policy, accounts of users who do not log in at least once every 30 days may be at risk

The Hindu Bureau

File photo of the Twitter logo | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Twitter may permanently remove accounts from its platform if those users do not log in at least once every 30 days, according to its inactive account policy.

“We encourage people to actively log in and use Twitter when they register an account. To keep your account active, be sure to log in at least every 30 days. Accounts may be permanently removed due to prolonged inactivity,” said the statement on Twitter’s Help Center page.

Activity status will be measured by logging in rather than by actions such as posting or interacting with other tweets, according to the page.

Twitter CEO Elon Musk reportedly threatened the NPR news company with the loss of its handle, after the outlet said it was stepping away from Twitter last month. However, Twitter’s Help Center said that inactive usernames were not being released.

(For top technology news of the day, subscribe to our tech newsletter Today's Cache)

This week saw Twitter launching the encrypted direct messages (DMs) feature for verified users, making it a paid privilege for most. However, several technical limitations mean it is not yet entirely secure for users.

