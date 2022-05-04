Maryland Apple store employees launch union drive

Maryland Apple store employees launch union driveMay 04, 2022 11:49 IST
Organisers at the Towson Mall store near Baltimore said they had signatures from more than 65% of employees.
A group of employees at an Apple Inc store in Maryland started a drive to form a union on Tuesday, the Washington Post reported.
Organisers at the Towson Mall store near Baltimore said they had signatures from more than 65% of employees who are likely to be eligible, according to the report.
The union intends to file paperwork with the National Labor Relations Board in the coming days, the Washington Post said.
Apple did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.
Workers at an Apple store in Atlanta in April filed apetition to hold a union election, seeking to become the company's first U.S. store to unionise amid a wave of labour activity at other major firms.
Amazon.com Inc workers voted against unionising asecond warehouse in New York City, a ballot count on Monday showed, representing a defeat for labour organisers who just weeks ago secured their first U.S. win at the retailing giant.