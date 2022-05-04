Maryland Apple store employees launch union drive

Reuters May 04, 2022 11:49 IST

Organisers at the Towson Mall store near Baltimore said they had signatures from more than 65% of employees.

FILE - In this Sept. 28, 2021 file photo, people wearing face masks to help curb the spread of the coronavirus try out the latest iPhone 13 handsets at an Apple Store in Beijing. | Photo Credit: AP

