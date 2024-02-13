GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 glitch gives the popular superhero a ghostly makeover

The glitch results in parts of Spider Man’s black suit radiating an almost ethereal white glow akin to a skeletal superhero.

February 13, 2024 01:40 pm | Updated 01:40 pm IST

Varun Krishan _11924
The glitch results in parts of Spider Man’s black suit radiating an almost ethereal white glow.

The glitch results in parts of Spider Man’s black suit radiating an almost ethereal white glow. | Photo Credit: Special arrangement

A glitch in popular video game; Marvel’s Spider-Man 2, has accidentally given Spider-Man an unusual look as reported by Game Rant on Monday(February 12/IST).The glitch was first shared by a keen-eyed Reddit user, LazyLink2099.

The bug manifests as a striking alteration to Peter’s Black Suit, imbuing it with an unintentional otherworldly aesthetic. Instead of the expected jet-black ensemble, parts of the suit radiate an almost ethereal white glow, casting Spider-Man in the eerie guise of a skeletal superhero.

ALSO READ
‘Marvel’s Spider-Man 2’ game review: Sets a new standard in gaming

This graphical hiccup has garnered unexpected applause from players, who see it not as a flaw but as a fortuitous twist of fate, akin to stumbling upon a rare in-game Easter egg. The Spider-Man 2 subreddit quickly buzzed with approval, with community members praising the glitched suit’s unique pattern and the spectral white accents adorning Peter’s muscles.

Some cheekily dubbed it an early Halloween costume, while others drew parallels to the officially recognized Anti-Venom Suit, which also features a white base with contrasting black elements.

(For top technology news of the day, subscribe to our tech newsletter Today’s Cache)

LazyLink2099, the discoverer of this inadvertent marvel, suggested that the glitch might be linked to another exploit they employed to manipulate the game’s time.

The glitch extends its spectral influence beyond Spider-Man himself, affecting nearby surfaces with an uncanny ghostly pallor, suggesting a peculiar interplay of textures and lighting conditions.

