Maruti Suzuki acquires stake in tech startup to use AI/ML in its new models

March 23, 2024 04:01 pm | Updated 04:01 pm IST

The investment of ₹1.99 crore into Amlgo Labs has been done through Maruti Suzuki Innovation Fund

The Hindu Bureau

Maruti Suzuki acquires stake tech startup to use AI/ML in its new models | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

India’s largest car maker Maruti Suzuki on Saturday acquired an equity stake of over 6.44 percent in a startup called Amlgo Labs to strengthen the quality of its new models using advanced analytics and machine learning.

Amlgo Labs is a technology-led startup that operates in the area of data analytics, cloud engineering, machine learning (ML) and artificial intelligence (AI).

The investment of ₹1.99 crore into Amlgo Labs has been done through Maruti Suzuki Innovation Fund.

“Our investment in Amlgo Labs Private Limited will help us to further strengthen quality of new models, using advanced analytics and machine learning,” said Hisashi Takeuchi, MD & CEO, Maruti Suzuki India Limited.

Ajay Yadav, Founder, Amlgo Labs said, “Our collaboration with Maruti Suzuki has proven to be fruitful, helping our company augment and scale up operations. Combining our expertise in Data Analytics, Machine Learning and Artificial Intelligence based solutions, with mentorship and networking opportunities offered by Maruti Suzuki, we will be able to further refine our offering.”

