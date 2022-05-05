Mark Zuckerberg teases wearable tech with neural interface in Facebook post

FILE - Facebook’s Meta logo sign is seen at the company headquarters in Menlo Park, Calif., on, Oct. 28, 2021. | Photo Credit: AP

May 05, 2022 14:33 IST

Zuckerberg was in Milan to discuss plans for new smart glasses with EssilorLuxottica.

Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg, on Wednesday teased a new smart glasses project with EssilorLuxottica, posting a photo of the eyewear company's chairman sporting a prototype of a neural interface wristband - designed for directing other devices.

"Here Leonardo is using a prototype of our neural interface EMG wristband that will eventually let you control your glasses and other devices," Zuckerberg said in a post on Facebook, referring to EssilorLuxottica's chairman, Leonardo Del Vecchio. He closed his message with a smiley-face emoji wearing sunglasses.

Facebook - which changed its name to Meta Platforms in October - said in a blog post last year that it planned to develop a wristband that would control augmented realityglasses, allowing users to interact with a virtual world using finger movements.

Zuckerberg was in Milan to discuss plans for new smart glasses with the eyewear company, he said.

Tech companies Amazon.com Inc, Apple Inc and Alphabet Inc's Google have piled into the wearable tech business, developing augmented reality glasses in a bet they could one day replace mobile phones. Google alsoembraced fitness tracking technology by acquiring Fitbit for$2.1 billion.

In 2020, EssilorLuxottica and Meta Platforms announced a multi-year collaboration to develop smart glasses. They currently sell frames like the classic Ray-Ban Wayfarer model that areembedded with technology, allowing the wearer to take photos and listen to music and calls, starting at $299.