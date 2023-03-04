Mark Zuckerberg says Virtual Reality headset price to drop

March 04, 2023 03:44 pm | Updated 03:44 pm IST

The prices of Meta’s virtual reality (VR) headsets, the Quest Pro and the Quest 2, will be coming down, announced CEO Mark Zuckerberg on Friday.

The Quest Pro will now be priced at $999, while the Quest 2 with 256GB storage will be priced at $429, so that “more people can get into VR,” according to Mr. Zuckerberg.

The Quest Pro was previously $1,499.99 while the Quest 2 (256GB variant) was $499.99, reported tech outlet The Verge.

The Meta chief made the announcement through the newly released Instagram broadcast feature, Channels, which allows select creators to message all of their followers at once.

During an internal meeting this week, Meta officials took employees through the company’s roadmap for its VR/AR devices and headsets. The Quest 3 headset is expected later this year in a far more evolved form than the Quest 2, according to The Verge.

The publication quoted Meta’s vice president for VR, Mark Rabkin, as saying that recent buyers of the Quest 2 headset were not entirely satisfied when compared to earlier adopters of the headsets.