ADVERTISEMENT

Mark Zuckerberg says Virtual Reality headset price to drop

March 04, 2023 03:44 pm | Updated 03:44 pm IST

Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg announced that the prices of Meta’s virtual reality (VR) headsets would be coming down

The Hindu Bureau

File photo of a person wearing a VR headset | Photo Credit: REUTERS

The prices of Meta’s virtual reality (VR) headsets, the Quest Pro and the Quest 2, will be coming down, announced CEO Mark Zuckerberg on Friday.

The Quest Pro will now be priced at $999, while the Quest 2 with 256GB storage will be priced at $429, so that “more people can get into VR,” according to Mr. Zuckerberg.

ALSO READ
An AR headset that can see hidden objects inside a box or under a pile

The Quest Pro was previously $1,499.99 while the Quest 2 (256GB variant) was $499.99, reported tech outlet The Verge.

The Meta chief made the announcement through the newly released Instagram broadcast feature, Channels, which allows select creators to message all of their followers at once.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

(For top technology news of the day, subscribe to our tech newsletter Today’s Cache)

During an internal meeting this week, Meta officials took employees through the company’s roadmap for its VR/AR devices and headsets. The Quest 3 headset is expected later this year in a far more evolved form than the Quest 2, according to The Verge.

The publication quoted Meta’s vice president for VR, Mark Rabkin, as saying that recent buyers of the Quest 2 headset were not entirely satisfied when compared to earlier adopters of the headsets.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US