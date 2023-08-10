Mark Zuckerberg promises more features for Threads as users leave the platform

August 10, 2023 03:28 pm | Updated 03:28 pm IST

Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg on Wednesday shared that new features were coming to the recently launched text-based social media app Threads, including custom alt-text for photos and videos, a mention button for users, and the ability to directly share a post to Instagram DMs.

Threads, which quickly collected 100 million sign-ups within a week of launch, has seen over half of its users leaving the platform, reported Reuters. Some issues included its lack of accessibility, no advanced search features, concerns about the data it collected, a lack of hashtags, the absence of a desktop version, pending DM features, and Threads’ decision to not solicit political or journalistic content.

Instagram CEO Adam Mosseri shared that Threads was developed in about seven months as Zuckerberg wished to put out a product which could rival X (formerly Twitter).

(For top technology news of the day, subscribe to our tech newsletter Today’s Cache)

ADVERTISEMENT

The Elon Musk-owned social media platform is experiencing a fall in advertising revenue due to the billionaire’s rhetoric, site outages, tweet reading limits, and the monetisation of site features.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.