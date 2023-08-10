ADVERTISEMENT

Mark Zuckerberg promises more features for Threads as users leave the platform

August 10, 2023 03:28 pm | Updated 03:28 pm IST

Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg announced new updates to Twitter-rival Threads even as users drop off the platform 

The Hindu Bureau

Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg shared new features for Threads [File] | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg on Wednesday shared that new features were coming to the recently launched text-based social media app Threads, including custom alt-text for photos and videos, a mention button for users, and the ability to directly share a post to Instagram DMs.

Threads, which quickly collected 100 million sign-ups within a week of launch, has seen over half of its users leaving the platform, reported Reuters. Some issues included its lack of accessibility, no advanced search features, concerns about the data it collected, a lack of hashtags, the absence of a desktop version, pending DM features, and Threads’ decision to not solicit political or journalistic content.

Instagram CEO Adam Mosseri shared that Threads was developed in about seven months as Zuckerberg wished to put out a product which could rival X (formerly Twitter).

The Elon Musk-owned social media platform is experiencing a fall in advertising revenue due to the billionaire’s rhetoric, site outages, tweet reading limits, and the monetisation of site features.

