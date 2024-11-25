MakeMyTrip offers multi-currency payment options

The online travel booking platform MakeMyTrip said it was introducing payment options in multiple currencies so that travellers from more than 150 countries would be able to use the platform.

MakeMyTrip also said it was in compliance with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR).

The online travel booking platform said it offered accommodation in more than 2,100 Indian cities and that users from other countries would be able to use their preferred currency in order to book flights and hotels, as well as get vouchers and refunds when necessary.

The currencies that are now covered by MakeMyTrip - apart from the Indian Rupee - include the Bahraini Dinar, British Pound Sterling, Canadian Dollar, Danish Krone, EU Euro, Hong Kong Dollar, Japanese Yen, Kuwaiti Dinar, New Zealand Dollar, Qatari Riyal, Russian Ruble, Saudi Riyal, Singapore Dollar, South African Rand, South Korean Won, Thai Baht, UAE Dirham, and US Dollar.

“Travel is becoming increasingly borderless, and this step makes it easier for global travelers to engage with us seamlessly. This feature simplifies payments in the currency of their choice for the Indian Diaspora spread across the globe, as well as our international customers, while also laying the foundation for greater adoption of the MakeMyTrip platform among inbound international travelers,” said Rajesh Magow, Co-founder & Group CEO, MakeMyTrip.

