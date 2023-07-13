HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Make IMC 2023 a virtual event for a wider reach, Ashwini Vaishnaw says

The Union IT Minister said that India has to be a technology developer, telecom manufacturer and exporter

July 13, 2023 02:38 pm | Updated 02:51 pm IST

Haider Ali Khan
from left to right: Devusinh Chauhan, MoS, Communications and Ashwini Vaishnaw, Minister for Communications, Electronics & IT, Govt. of India.

from left to right: Devusinh Chauhan, MoS, Communications and Ashwini Vaishnaw, Minister for Communications, Electronics & IT, Govt. of India. | Photo Credit: Haider Ali Khan

India has already done $2 billion of telecom manufacturing under PLI scheme and need to scale it up 10 times, Ashwini Vaishnaw, Minister for Communications, Electronics and IT, said on Wednesday at the curtain raiser of the 7th edition of India Mobile Congress (IMC) in New Delhi.

The Union IT Minister said that India has to be a technology developer, telecom manufacturer and exporter.

Mr. Vaishnaw stressed on having a virtual IMC so that it reaches to other parts of the country. He gave examples of organising it virtually at IIT-Madras or IIT-Kanpur where other 10-15 universities or colleges can benefit out of it.

“Invite students from universities and 5G use case labs to give them exposure to new technologies, bring startups who are into deep tech and cyber security,” he said.

(For top technology news of the day, subscribe to our tech newsletter Today’s Cache)

The minister asked the Department of Telecommunications (DoT) and Cellular Operators Association of India (COAI) who organise IMC to make it a five-day event instead of three.

“We also have to give a transferable India Stack to the nations who want to adopt it,” Mr. Vaishnaw said.

This year, the programmes will put spotlight on 6G, advancements in 5G networks, the increasing use of AI in telecommunications, edge computing, industry 4.0, and the emergence of India Stack.

IMC 2023 would also widen to related technology domains such as broadcast, satellite communication, manufacturing, and semiconductors.

IMC will be held from 27th – 29th October at Pragati Maidan in New Delhi with Germany, U.K and U.S. as partner countries.

The IMC 2023 has the ‘Global Digital Innovation’ theme. It is likely to witness around 1,00,000 participants, over 5,000 CXO-level delegates, 350 speakers, and 400 exhibitors.

Related stories

Related Topics

technology (general) / gadgets (general) / telecommunication service / internet

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.