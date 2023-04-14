ADVERTISEMENT

Majority of men in India love gaming apps; women prefer food, messaging apps: Report

April 14, 2023 08:15 pm | Updated 08:15 pm IST - New Delhi

The analysis showed hardly 6.1% of women are active on gaming applications

PTI

Image used for representative purpose only. | Photo Credit: Reuters

Majority of men in India love using gaming apps, while women prefer food and messaging apps, according to an analysis of 85 million Android smartphones by Bobble AI.

Bobble AI report said that despite a 50% rise in the Indian users' time spent over smartphones last year and the participation of women in the workforce rising consistently, only 11.3% of Indian women are using smartphones to access payment applications.

In contrast to men, women are least interested in gaming apps.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The analysis showed hardly 6.1% of women are active on gaming applications.

"Even though the usage of apps by women is low in general, the participation in the usage of communication apps (23.3%), video apps (21.7%) and food apps (23.5%) is comparatively higher.

"The concentration of women using payment apps (11.3%) and games (6.1%) was found to be the lowest in comparison to men using these applications," the report said.

The research was done in a "privacy-compliant" manner by the mobile market intelligence division at Bobble AI, a conversation media platform, using first-party data covering a vast base of more than 85 million Android smartphones, it added.

The report examined the data in 2022 and 2023 to analyse mobile usage trends and the evolving mindshare of Indian consumers, Bobble AI said.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US