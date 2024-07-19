ADVERTISEMENT

Major internet outages in recent times

Updated - July 19, 2024 07:30 pm IST

Published - July 19, 2024 06:35 pm IST

The Microsoft Azure outage on July 18 was not the first internet outage. Outages at major cloud service companies have led to disruptions at internet giants like Twitter, Netflix and Amazon.

The Hindu Bureau

A screen displays a holding page of the Gov.UK government website portal on June 8, 2021, in London. | Photo Credit: Leon Neal

However, this is not the first time a cloud service has affected global operations.

For instance, cloud service provider Fastly’s operations were disrupted due to a bug in 2021, leading to issues with social media giants like Twitter (now X), Twitch, Reddit and Amazon. Besides these platforms, media giants like the Guradian, BBC and New York Times also faced problems with their websites.

Other outages at major companies like Google and Meta (earlier Facebook) have seen service disruptions in recent times. Here is a brief timeline of such incidents.

