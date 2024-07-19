The Microsoft Azure outage after a new update has affected millions globally causing hardship in aviation and financial sectors. However, this is not the first time a cloud service has affected global operations.

For instance, cloud service provider Fastly’s operations were disrupted due to a bug in 2021, leading to issues with social media giants like Twitter (now X), Twitch, Reddit and Amazon. Besides these platforms, media giants like the Guradian, BBC and New York Times also faced problems with their websites.

Other outages at major companies like Google and Meta (earlier Facebook) have seen service disruptions in recent times. Here is a brief timeline of such incidents.