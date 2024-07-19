GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Major internet outages in recent times

The Microsoft Azure outage on July 18 was not the first internet outage. Outages at major cloud service companies have led to disruptions at internet giants like Twitter, Netflix and Amazon.

Updated - July 19, 2024 06:39 pm IST

Published - July 19, 2024 06:35 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
A screen displays a holding page of the Gov.UK government website portal on June 8, 2021, in London.

A screen displays a holding page of the Gov.UK government website portal on June 8, 2021, in London. | Photo Credit: Leon Neal

The Microsoft Azure outage after a new update has affected millions globally causing hardship in aviation and financial sectors. However, this is not the first time a cloud service has affected global operations.

Also Read: Microsoft Outage LIVE updates

For instance, cloud service provider Fastly’s operations were disrupted due to a bug in 2021, leading to issues with social media giants like Twitter (now X), Twitch, Reddit and Amazon. Besides these platforms, media giants like the Guradian, BBC and New York Times also faced problems with their websites.

Watch | All you need to know about the Microsoft outage

Other outages at major companies like Google and Meta (earlier Facebook) have seen service disruptions in recent times. Here is a brief timeline of such incidents.

