Mahindra launches all-electric XUV400 SUV with 456 kms range

Mahindra launched the XUV400 electric SUV in two variants , EC and EL, with a 34.5 kWh 39.4 kWh battery in India

January 17, 2023 11:52 am | Updated 12:02 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Mahindra launched the XUV400 electric SUV in Infinity Blue colour in India.

Mahindra launched the XUV400 electric SUV in Infinity Blue colour in India. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Mahindra on Monday launched the XUV400 electric SUV in two variants, EC and EL, in C-segment with an introductory price of Rs 15.99 lakh (ex-showroom). The introductory prices are applicable on the first 5,000 bookings for each of the two variants.

The Mahindra XUV400 SUV EL powered by a 39.4 kWh battery while the XUV400 EC has a 34.5 kWh battery pack with a claimed range of 456 kms and 375 kms, respectively. The vehicle also comes with waterproof battery pack and motor with IP67 standards.

The all-electric SUV generates 110kW power and torque 310 Nm. It comes in five colour options; Arctic Blue, Everest White, Galaxy Grey, Napoli Black and Infinity Blue, with dual tone option of Satin Copper.

The Mahindra XUV400 SUV in  Napoli Black colour.

The Mahindra XUV400 SUV in  Napoli Black colour. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

The XUV400 claims to go 0-100 kmph in 8.3 seconds and has a top speed of 150 kmph. It is 4,200 mm long with a wheelbase of 2600 mm. The XUV400 offers three drive modes; Fun, Fast, Fearless.

Mahindra aims to deliver 20,000 units of the XUV400 within a year of its launch.

The bookings for the XUV400 will start on January 26, and the deliveries will begin in March 2023 for XUV400 EL, and during Diwali for the XUV400 EC.

Mahindra has kept the introductory price of XUV400 EC with a 3.3 kW charger at ₹15.99 lakh while the car with a 7.2 kW charger will cost ₹16.49 lakh.

The price for the larger battery pack model, XUV400 EL, with a 7.2 kW charger has been kept at ₹18.99 lakh.

