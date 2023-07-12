Macroeconomic challenges, huge depreciation of Indian rupee responsible for slowdown in mobile industry, Oppo CMO says

July 12, 2023 02:45 pm | Updated 02:45 pm IST

Macroeconomic challenges forced a slowdown in the mobile industry that has led to a fall in shipments and sales. The volatile situation in Europe and huge depreciation of Indian rupee against the U.S. dollar have been challenging for OEMs like us, Damyant Singh Khanoria, Chief Marketing Officer of Oppo India told The Hindu.

Speaking on the sidelines of Reno10 Pro series launch on Monday, Mr. Khanoria expressed satisfaction with the performance of previous Reno series devices and hopes that this new series will get around 83% traction in the Indian market. He also highlighted that the average selling price (ASP) has gone up by 25% for Oppo.

The company is said to have around 10 lakh Reno customers across the world. But Chinese smartphone maker did not share India specific data on the number of Reno users.

Oppo also said that now it has over 102 million ColorOS users in India. ColorOS is the customised Oppo’s skin based on Android OS.

On whether the company would stop including free adapters in the box to achieve its carbon neutral goals, Mr. Khanoria said the company does not have any plan to go charger-free in the near future.

Oppo launched Reno10 Pro series in the premium segment that comprises of three 5G-enabled smartphones; Reno10 Pro+, Reno10 Pro, and Reno10. Oppo added that these devices are a balance of features and price.

The new Reno10 Pro series stresses upon camera capabilities and sustainable design.

Oppo is currently number fourth smartphone brand in India with around 10% market share.