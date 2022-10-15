Low code to surpass traditional coding by 2024

Most organisations expect to use low-code more than traditional coding | Photo Credit: Reuters

Low code is set to surpass traditional coding as companies around the globe consider it essential to support growing technology complexity, increase automation and achieve greater business agility.

ADVERTISEMENT

(Sign up to our Technology newsletter, Today’s Cache, for insights on emerging themes at the intersection of technology, business and policy. Click here to subscribe for free.)

The low code platforms are simple and effective to turn great ideas into impactful solutions, while addressing constraints of budgets, time, resource, manual paper processes, complex processes or legacy system maintenance, Charoo Singh, Country Head, Business Applications, Microsoft India, said to The Hindu.

A survey by Mendix, an enterprise application development company revealed last month that most organisations expect to use low-code more than traditional coding by 2024.

ADVERTISEMENT

The survey also revealed that if respondent companies had not adopted low code during the pandemic then one in nine companies would have closed for losing customers, suffering reputational damage, losing revenue or letting go of staff.

Gartner estimated that 70% of applications developed by enterprises will be built with low-code or no-code technologies by 2025, up from less than 25% in 2020.

“Faster digital adoption and automation are the two direct benefits of low-code and no-code over traditional coding. These developments also limit human error and save time on debugging and testing codes each time you develop a new one,” Tusheet Shrivastava, co-founder and chief technology officer, Geo IQ, said to The Hindu.

It gives the user flexibility to experiment and gauge results from multiple tests built on different variable sets and select the one that gives the most accurate results, he added.

Traditional code-first development will be unable to support the burgeoning demand of today’s rapidly growing ecosystem of digital apps and services. Instead, code-first tools will need to be combined with low-code development tools like Power Apps and integrated in any organisation’s IT plan. These can enhance productivity and efficiency in any business process, and enable the workforce to create custom solutions for their own roles, Singh said.

The technology company has a low-code development platform, Microsoft Power Platform, which enables everyone in the organisation to analyse data, build solutions, automate processes, and create chatbots.

Low-code and no-code solutions can replace traditional coding as they now enable high-level customisations for quick adoption, Shrivastava said.

However, no-code/low-code demands a trade-off between flexibility and accessibility. The more easy a tool is to use, the less flexible it is and vice versa. Companies have to minimise this trade-off, he added.