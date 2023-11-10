November 10, 2023 02:28 pm | Updated 02:33 pm IST

British carmaker Lotus marked its India debut with the launch of its all-electric hyper-SUV, the Eletre R. The company also announced it will be launching its final internal combustion sports car, the Emira.

The Emira, scheduled for launch in 2024 is expected to be launched with two engine options, a 2L Turbocharged 4 cylinder producing 360hp or a 6-cylinder supercharged option putting out 400hp.

The electric SUV, Eletre R, will be available in India in three different versions. Eletre, Eletre S and Eletre R – with the choice of two power trains. Eletre and Eletre S feature the 450 kW / 603 hp single-speed version, with a maximum range of 600 km (373 miles). The Eletre R comes with the flagship 675 kW / 905 hp dual-speed system and a maximum range of 490 km (304 miles).

Torque figures are 710 and 985 Nm respectively, delivering a 0-62 mph (0-100 km/h) performance of either 4.5 or 2.95 seconds. The vehicles come backed by 112 kWh batteries with charging time (10%-80%) of just 20 minutes using a rapid charger, the company shared in a release.

ADVERTISEMENT

(For top technology news of the day, subscribe to our tech newsletter Today’s Cache)

The vehicles will be equipped with Lotus’s “digital cockpit” cabin on the Eletre, powered by the Lotus Hyper OS. The OS will run on state-of-the-art processing power which includes two Qualcomm 8155 System-On-Chips.

The OS uses the ‘Unreal Engine’ technology from the gaming industry, allowing the Lotus User Experience / User Interface (UX/UI) team to create “next-generation real-time 3D content and experiences”.

The vehicle will also feature a digital head unit from mobility tech company ECARX that reconfigure user’s in-car experience by providing fully customisable displays, hosted on an advanced Driver Information Module (DIM), and ultra-slim floating one-billion-colour OLED touchscreen.

The vehicles also boast a 15-speaker KEF speaker system that comes powered by Dolby Atmos. Additionally, they will also be equipped with deployable LIDAR technology with support for end-to-end autonomous driving and integrated OTA software update capability.

“We are excited to bring Lotus cars to India, where we envision a future dedicated to serving our customers with the best-in-class brands. Our cars are a fusion of cutting-edge technology and automotive artistry, offering a driving experience like no other,” Satya Bagla, Managing Director, Exclusive Motors India said.

The Lotus Eletre will be available with a starting price of ₹2.55 Cr ex-showroom PAN India.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.