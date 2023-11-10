HamberMenu
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Elections
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Elections
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Lotus cars marks India debut with Eletre R all electric SUV

British carmaker Lotus marked its India debut with its all-electric Eletre R SUV. The company also plans to launch an internal combustion sports car next year

November 10, 2023 02:28 pm | Updated 02:33 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
British carmaker Lotus marked its India debut with the launch of its all-electric hyper-SUV, the Eletre R.

British carmaker Lotus marked its India debut with the launch of its all-electric hyper-SUV, the Eletre R. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

British carmaker Lotus marked its India debut with the launch of its all-electric hyper-SUV, the Eletre R. The company also announced it will be launching its final internal combustion sports car, the Emira.

The Emira, scheduled for launch in 2024 is expected to be launched with two engine options, a 2L Turbocharged 4 cylinder producing 360hp or a 6-cylinder supercharged option putting out 400hp.

The electric SUV, Eletre R, will be available in India in three different versions. Eletre, Eletre S and Eletre R – with the choice of two power trains. Eletre and Eletre S feature the 450 kW / 603 hp single-speed version, with a maximum range of 600 km (373 miles). The Eletre R comes with the flagship 675 kW / 905 hp dual-speed system and a maximum range of 490 km (304 miles).

ALSO READ
Mercedes-Benz EQE 500 4MATIC SUV Review | An opulent amber gambler 

Torque figures are 710 and 985 Nm respectively, delivering a 0-62 mph (0-100 km/h) performance of either 4.5 or 2.95 seconds. The vehicles come backed by 112 kWh batteries with charging time (10%-80%) of just 20 minutes using a rapid charger, the company shared in a release.

(For top technology news of the day, subscribe to our tech newsletter Today’s Cache)

The vehicles will be equipped with Lotus’s “digital cockpit” cabin on the Eletre, powered by the Lotus Hyper OS. The OS will run on state-of-the-art processing power which includes two Qualcomm 8155 System-On-Chips.

The OS uses the ‘Unreal Engine’ technology from the gaming industry, allowing the Lotus User Experience / User Interface (UX/UI) team to create “next-generation real-time 3D content and experiences”.

The vehicle will also feature a digital head unit from mobility tech company ECARX that reconfigure user’s in-car experience by providing fully customisable displays, hosted on an advanced Driver Information Module (DIM), and ultra-slim floating one-billion-colour OLED touchscreen.

The vehicles also boast a 15-speaker KEF speaker system that comes powered by Dolby Atmos. Additionally, they will also be equipped with deployable LIDAR technology with support for end-to-end autonomous driving and integrated OTA software update capability.

“We are excited to bring Lotus cars to India, where we envision a future dedicated to serving our customers with the best-in-class brands. Our cars are a fusion of cutting-edge technology and automotive artistry, offering a driving experience like no other,” Satya Bagla, Managing Director, Exclusive Motors India said.

The Lotus Eletre will be available with a starting price of ₹2.55 Cr ex-showroom PAN India.

Related stories

Related Topics

technology (general) / India / gadgets (general) / automobile

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.