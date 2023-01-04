L’Oréal unveils AR-based, smart makeup gadgets

January 04, 2023 09:31 pm | Updated 09:31 pm IST

L’Oréal on Tuesday, introduced two smart makeup devices, Brow Magic, an AR-based eyebrow maker, and HAPTA, a smart makeup applicator.

The company reckons that both the gadgets can address the beauty needs of people with limited hand and arm mobility.

It estimated that 50 million people globally live with limited fine motor skills and find daily gestures, like applying makeup, challenging.

Brow Magic, provides users with a personalised eyebrow look at home based on their natural brow and facial features, which otherwise can take several products, time, expertise and expensive professional services.

Using AR technology, the device scans the user’s face and makes recommendations for microblading, micro-shading, or filler effects.

To use the device, users need to open the L’Oréal Brow Magic app, scan face with the Modiface brow reader, select desired shape, thickness, and effect, brush the L’Oréal Brow Magic primer through brows, and move the printer across the eyebrow in a single, sweeping motion.

The eyebrow look created by Brow Magic can be easily removed with a standard makeup remover. L’Oréal has planned to launch the product this year.

HAPTA, the computerised makeup applicator comes with smart motion controls that enables users to apply makeup with ease and precision that is otherwise hard to achieve.

The gadget is equipped with a magnetic attachment that allows 360 degrees of rotation and 180 degrees of bending.

Users can lock the device at the intended position, apply it, and save the customised setting for future use.

The product comes with a built-in battery that takes three hours to fully charge. The device can be used for one-hour or around 10 applications on a single charge.

HAPTA will be piloted with L’Oréal-owned Lancôme in 2023, first as a lipstick applicator and then followed by additional makeup applications in the future.