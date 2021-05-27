Lockheed Martin, GM to build lunar rover to explore moon's south pole

27 May 2021 15:19 IST

Lockheed Martin and General Motors(GM) are partnering to develop a lunar vehicle for NASA's first excursions on the moon's south pole. It will be used in NASA's upcoming Artemis programme to send humans to the unexplored part of the moon.

Unlike the Apollo rovers, that only traveled 7.6 kilometers from the landing site, the new lunar vehicles is said to traverse farther distances to explore the moon's south pole, which is cold and dark with more rugged terrain.

Autonomous, self-driving systems will allow the rovers to prepare for human landings, provide commercial payload services, and enhance the range and utility of scientific payloads and experiments.

"Surface mobility is critical to enable and sustain long-term exploration of the lunar surface. These next-generation rovers will dramatically extend the range of astronauts," said Rick Ambrose, VP, Lockheed Martin Space.

Lockheed Martin's spacecraft and systems have played a significant role in International Space Station power systems.

GM has a history of developing navigation systems for Space explorations. It has also helped develop the electric Apollo Lunar Roving Vehicle (LRV) used on Apollo's 15-17 missions.