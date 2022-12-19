Linux, Amazon, Meta, Microsoft, to challenge Google with their new mapping services

December 19, 2022 03:41 pm | Updated 03:41 pm IST

Linux, Amazon, Meta, Microsoft and TomTom are collaborating to develop new mapping services through the formation of the Overture Maps Foundation.

Once complete, the new solution can challenge Google’s domination in the mapping space.

ADVERTISEMENT

(For insights on emerging themes at the intersection of technology, business and policy, subscribe to our tech newsletter Today’s Cache.)

“Mapping the physical environment and every community in the world, even as they grow and change, is a massively complex challenge that no one organization can manage. Industry needs to come together to do this for the benefit of all,” Jim Zemlin, executive director for the Linux Foundation said in a release on Thursday.

Overture’s mission is to create reliable, easy-to-use, and interoperable open map data, empowering developers and map creators to build new and compelling mapping applications.

The initiative aims to integrate existing open map data from projects like OpenStreetMap and city planning departments, along with new map data contributed by members, using computer vision and AI/ML techniques to create a living digital record of the physical world.

The foundation has planned to incorporate data from multiple sources including Overture Members, civic organisations, and open data sources.

This data will undergo validation to detect map errors, breakage, and vandalism to ensure that map data can be used in production systems, the release noted.

Overture expects to release its first datasets in the first half of 2023. Initially, this will include basic layers including buildings, roads, and administrative information.

Later, the foundation aims to improve the coverage, resolution, and accuracy of existing data, while introducing new layers like places, routing, or 3D building data.