LinkedIn users say their data is being collected for generative AI training without permission

Updated - September 19, 2024 09:59 am IST

LinkedIn users claimed that their writing and data was used without their permission by the employment-centric social media platform, for AI model training

The Hindu Bureau

Users claimed that an option to collect their data to train generative AI models was turned on by default [File] | Photo Credit: REUTERS

LinkedIn users in countries including the U.S. and India have raised complaints about the employment-centric social media platform using their data for training AI models, without obtaining consent first.

Users pointed to a section in their LinkedIn settings, under the menu heading ‘Data for Generative AI Improvement.’ Upon opening this section, a setting that gave LinkedIn and its affiliates permission to use an individual’s personal data and content to train AI models, was turned on by default.

The AI models in question would be used for content creation, per LinkedIn.

Users have the option of manually turning it off, thus opting out of letting LinkedIn use their content and data for AI training.

Screenshot of the new generative AI training option on LinkedIn that is turned on by default | Photo Credit: LinkedIn in India

The rise in AI licensing deals imperils personal data

LinkedIn users took to other social media platforms to express their unease about the new setting that was activated without their consent. Others raised plagiarism concerns.

It was not yet clear whether EU privacy laws will stop LinkedIn from harvesting the data of its customers in the region for AI training.

Microsoft acquired LinkedIn for $26.2 billion in 2016, and is also facing legal action over its alleged use of people’s data for AI training.

