LinkedIn site, app get a major facelift in five years

25 September 2020 20:44 IST

The Microsoft-owned company is introducing its own version of stories as the short-format video and photo narratives are becoming popular.

LinkedIn is redesigning its platform to push more engagement among its users as people turn to the professional networking site for jobs. The company is rolling out several updates to its desktop and mobile apps.

“This new LinkedIn experience is warmer and embodies our diverse, inclusive and trusted community,” CEO Ryan Roslansky said in a blog post.

“It is also simpler, more modern, and more intuitive, allowing for easier navigation and discovery.”

This feature will be first rolled out in U.S. and Canada, followed by a global launch in the coming weeks.

The California-based company has updated its direct messaging service with video chat option as it saw a 25% jump in messaging since last year.

The platform is also enabling its users to switch their conversations in LinkedIn messages to video call on Microsoft Teams, BlueJeans by Verizon, or Zoom directly.

The company has added in-line message warnings to help identify inappropriate, inflammatory, harassing or hateful content so that members can report bad actors.

LinkedIn has also rebuilt its search option to net in more parameters to show more organized results with jobs, people, courses, groups, events and content.

LinkedIn has also refreshed its colour palette, button sizes, and background shade. It is also planning to introduce a dark mode soon.