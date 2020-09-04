LinkedIn rolls out new features to enhance business and community connection

The social networking site added three features - ‘My Company’ and ‘Events’ tab, and View Page Followers option.

LinkedIn added new updates to its company pages feature to increase engagement and connection among its professional users community.

The updates are designed to help page admins connect with their employees, highlight upcoming events, gain insights about their followers.

The three updates are ‘My Company’ and ‘Events’ tabs, and View Page Followers option.

‘My Company’ tab allows employees to share and celebrate milestones such as promotions, anniversaries and new hire. The feature also shows trending posts from co-workers and recommendations to connect with people at the same organisation. LinkedIn plans to add more tools to curate unique content, broadcast that content and measure the reach, all free of cost.

"My Company" tab will not be available to Pages with fewer than 201 employees, identified under “company size."

To stay updated with the increasing number of virtual conferences, panels and webinars, LinkedIn has launched ‘Events’ tab. The tab that appears on the left-hand navigation of brand’s Page, automatically pulls in a view of past, present and upcoming events on LinkedIn. This makes the process of finding and attending events easy, both for followers and visitors.

Lastly, the View Page Followers feature has been updated to allow page admins to see individual members who are following their page, and sort the list by current company, industry and location. The improved feature will provide businesses transparency needed to target audience and help them share their content better.

The current efforts are an attempt by the company to help businesses stay connected with its communities while addressing the challenges created by the pandemic.