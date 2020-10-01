LinkedIn ramps up security features after major redesign

01 October 2020 12:56 IST

Members who violate policies will be notified about the rule they violated and the reason for content removal.

LinkedIn has added new tools to upgrade safety features a week after the professional networking site redesigned its platform.

The company has increased transparency reported content. After a user reports content or behaviour that violates LinkedIn’s policies, the platform will let the member know actions it has taken.

The feature will be first rolled out in US, France and Canada in the coming weeks, followed by a global release by the end of the year.

In addition to the security feature, LinkedIn has updated its professional community policies to keep conversations constructive and respectful. The firm aims to ensure that members with differing opinions treat each other with respect. It will start showing a short message to members about the policies when they log in.

LinkedIn has also added a warning button at the top of a message so users can report the content as inappropriate. They can also mark it safe to let the algorithm know if they are okay with it.

“We’ve strengthened our Professional Community Policies to make it even more clear that hateful, harassing, inflammatory or racist content has absolutely no place on our platform,” LinkedIn said in a statement.