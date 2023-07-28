ADVERTISEMENT

LinkedIn may add an AI chatbot to assist in job search  

July 28, 2023 12:58 pm | Updated 01:04 pm IST

Microsoft-owned, LinkedIn is reportedly working on an AI tool that can assist users in searching and applying for jobs on the platform  

The Hindu Bureau

LinkedIn is said to be working on a generative AI chatbot that can help users search and apply for jobs. | Photo Credit: Reuters

Microsoft-owned LinkedIn is said to be working on a generative AI chatbot that can help users search and apply for jobs on the platform. The company is testing a “LinkedIn Coach” assistant that will provide support through the application process, teach new skills, and help users grow their network, according to a report by The Verge.

While information about the AI chatbot was first uncovered by an app researcher, a LinkedIn spokesperson shared that the company “will have more to share soon”, the report said.

Earlier in June, LinkedIn launched AI-powered messages to help recruiters find and connect with viable candidates on the platform.

ALSO READ
LinkedIn eyeing India for its next 100 million members

AI-assisted messages in Recruiters use generative AI to scan profiles and generate personalised messages.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

(For top technology news of the day, subscribe to our tech newsletter Today’s Cache)

Microsoft Corp., which has invested $10 billion in OpenAI, has been putting AI chatbots in a range of its products, including Bing. The company also unveiled AI for its Office suite in response to the growing use of the technology by rival Google.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US