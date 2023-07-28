LinkedIn may add an AI chatbot to assist in job search  

July 28, 2023 12:58 pm | Updated 01:04 pm IST

Microsoft-owned LinkedIn is said to be working on a generative AI chatbot that can help users search and apply for jobs on the platform. The company is testing a “LinkedIn Coach” assistant that will provide support through the application process, teach new skills, and help users grow their network, according to a report by The Verge.

While information about the AI chatbot was first uncovered by an app researcher, a LinkedIn spokesperson shared that the company “will have more to share soon”, the report said.

Earlier in June, LinkedIn launched AI-powered messages to help recruiters find and connect with viable candidates on the platform.

AI-assisted messages in Recruiters use generative AI to scan profiles and generate personalised messages.

Microsoft Corp., which has invested $10 billion in OpenAI, has been putting AI chatbots in a range of its products, including Bing. The company also unveiled AI for its Office suite in response to the growing use of the technology by rival Google.

