November 25, 2024

LinkedIn lays off around 200 employees: Report

Professional networking platform LinkedIn has let go of around 200 employees, according to a report from tech outlet The Information

Updated - November 25, 2024 09:57 am IST

The Hindu Bureau
The layoffs represent about 1% of the company’s workforce, per the outlet

LinkedIn has laid off around 200 employees or about 1% of its workforce in the past two weeks, according to a report from tech outlet The Information.

The affected departments appear to be engineering and customer support, according to the report.

In 2023, LinkedIn cut hundreds of jobs throughout the year and also started winding down its China-centric job app in response to market conditions.

LinkedIn cuts more than 600 workers, about 3% of workforce

LinkedIn is owned by Microsoft, which has also cut over 1,000 people across its divisions in 2024 alone.

Both Microsoft and LinkedIn have in the past year been integrating more generative AI-powered tools and features into their offerings to draw in customers as well as enterprise users.

LinkedIn users now have the ability to use AI to generate content they can post on the platform, or generate comments in response to other people’s posts.

Published - November 25, 2024 09:44 am IST

technology (general) / internet / job layoffs

