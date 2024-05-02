LinkedIn introduces games to push engagement

May 02, 2024 05:08 pm | Updated 05:50 pm IST

Professional networking platform, LinkedIn, on Thursday launched of three games, which are available on its mobile app and desktop. The games -- Pinpoint, Queens and Crossclimb — are listed under the LinkedIn News and My Network section. The games will be thinking-oriented games so users can hone their skills and test how well they can concentrate or even their mental flexibility.

Users can play each game once a day and can check their metrics, including high scores, daily streak and different leaderboards after their daily sessions. “For the last month, I’ve been testing out the team’s amazing creation and I can’t think of a product that has been more fun to put through its paces. This suite of once-per-day, fast, thinking-oriented games — Crossclimb, Pinpoint, and Queens — is now how I start my morning. That’s quickly followed by a check of the leaderboards and a slew of message to my colleagues to showcase my amazing — and, uh, less so — scores,” Daniel Roth, Editor in Chief, VP at the company said in a blog post.

The article described the games in brief. Pinpoint is a word association game where the user has to guess the category five different words can fit into. Crossclimb is a trivia game with clues for each word so that users can create a ladder of words where each subsequent word is just a letter away from the one before. The third game, Queens is essentially like sudoku but without any numbers.

The post also cited the growing popularity of word games like Wordle which was bought by The New York Times in 2022. These games are reportedly projected to have an annual growth rate of 8.61%.

While LinkedIn isn’t charging for these games yet, the move intends to push user engagement and draw in new users as ad revenue falls for online platforms.

