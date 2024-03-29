LinkedIn experimenting with Tik-Tok like video feed: Report 

March 29, 2024 01:21 pm | Updated 01:21 pm IST

LinkedIn is reportedly testing a new Tik-Tok like video feed in its app. The latest addition to the business and employment focused social media app is similar to the vertical short-form video feeds that are found in platforms like YouTube, Instagram and Snapchat.

LinkedIn while confirming the development of video feed in its app to TechCrunch said that videos are becoming one of its users’ desired formats for learning from experts and professionals, which is why it is testing a new way for users to discover relevant videos.

The Microsoft-owned platform is currently testing the feature and it is not yet available for most users.

LinkedIn over the years has amassed creators with notable followings. The platform’s move to introduce short-videos aims to improve engagement with videos offering career advice, job search tips and insights from industry experts in an easily digestible format.

While the addition of short-format videos on the platform presents new opportunities for creators, some users may not see the new feed as a welcome addition to the app. And, though, LinkedIn is yet to share details on how it will manage to ensure that content posted on the video feed adheres to the platform’s overall theme, it is possible that LinkedIn may be looking to monetise the feed.

