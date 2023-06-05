ADVERTISEMENT

Linda Yaccarino to take over as Twitter CEO officially this week

June 05, 2023 03:33 pm | Updated 03:33 pm IST

Twitter CEO Linda Yaccarino is set to officially take up her role this week, and has brought onboard another employee from NBCUniversal

The Hindu Bureau

File photo of Twitter owner Elon Musk and CEO Linda Yaccarino | Photo Credit: AP

Twitter CEO Linda Yaccarino is set to officially take up her position at the Elon Musk-owned company on Monday, and has brought in a co-worker from her former employer NBCUniversal, according to the Wall Street Journal.

The former NBCUniversal head of advertising welcomed executive Joe Benarroch from the same company. Benarroch confirmed the move on Twitter and said he was looking forward to building “Twitter 2.0.”

Benarroch’s LinkedIn profile listed him as an SVP of Corporate Communications at NBCUniversal.

Twitter owner Musk named Yaccarino as his successor last month, and said he would be stepping down to focus on other roles at the social media platform.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

ALSO READ
Fidelity fund downgrades its Twitter stake once more

(For top technology news of the day, subscribe to our tech newsletter Today’s Cache)

Yaccarino’s announcement came against the backdrop of the public resignation of Twitter’s trust and safety chief Ella Irwin.

Though she did not share her reasons for resigning, Irwin’s announcement came around the time Musk widely promoted an anti-transgender video on Twitter, with the post being shared even with users who were not following him.

Musk has stressed his commitment to sharing his views on controversial issues even if it costs him advertising dollars and business. Twitter’s revenue has taken a hard hit since the billionaire’s takeover of the platform, as businesses fear being associated with Musk’s polarising rhetoric.

Twitter has been merged with Musk’s X Holdings Corp.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US