Linda Yaccarino to take over as Twitter CEO officially this week

Twitter CEO Linda Yaccarino is set to officially take up her role this week, and has brought onboard another employee from NBCUniversal

June 05, 2023 03:33 pm | Updated 03:33 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
File photo of Twitter owner Elon Musk and CEO Linda Yaccarino

File photo of Twitter owner Elon Musk and CEO Linda Yaccarino | Photo Credit: AP

Twitter CEO Linda Yaccarino is set to officially take up her position at the Elon Musk-owned company on Monday, and has brought in a co-worker from her former employer NBCUniversal, according to the Wall Street Journal.

The former NBCUniversal head of advertising welcomed executive Joe Benarroch from the same company. Benarroch confirmed the move on Twitter and said he was looking forward to building “Twitter 2.0.”

Benarroch’s LinkedIn profile listed him as an SVP of Corporate Communications at NBCUniversal.

Twitter owner Musk named Yaccarino as his successor last month, and said he would be stepping down to focus on other roles at the social media platform.

Fidelity fund downgrades its Twitter stake once more

Yaccarino’s announcement came against the backdrop of the public resignation of Twitter’s trust and safety chief Ella Irwin.

Though she did not share her reasons for resigning, Irwin’s announcement came around the time Musk widely promoted an anti-transgender video on Twitter, with the post being shared even with users who were not following him.

Musk has stressed his commitment to sharing his views on controversial issues even if it costs him advertising dollars and business. Twitter’s revenue has taken a hard hit since the billionaire’s takeover of the platform, as businesses fear being associated with Musk’s polarising rhetoric.

Twitter has been merged with Musk’s X Holdings Corp.

