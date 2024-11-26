 />

November 26, 2024e-Paper

Like WhatsApp, Instagram launches live location sharing

Instagram is rolling out a feature similar to WhatsApp’s live location sharing setting, so that contacts can find one another through the app

Updated - November 26, 2024 12:33 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Instagram also announced that there were 17 new sticker packs with over 300 stickers to share in DMs [File]

Instagram also announced that there were 17 new sticker packs with over 300 stickers to share in DMs [File] | Photo Credit: AP

Instagram is rolling out a live location feature similar to WhatsApp that will be active for one hour and can be shared through direct messages (DMs) so that people can find each other when they are meeting up in public.

While WhatsApp supports sharing live locations for up to eight hours, the limit for Instagram’s own live location sharing feature is just one hour. Instagram warned users to only share their live locations with people whom they trust.

Instagram testing feature aimed at teen safety that resets recommendations

“Live location can only be shared privately in DMs, either in a 1:1 or group chat, will expire after 1 hour, and is off by default. When sharing, only those in the specific chat can see your location and your location can’t be forwarded to other chats. You’ll also see an indicator at the top of your chat to ensure you don’t forget that you’re sharing your live location,” said Instagram in a blog post on November 25.

The live location sharing feature is available only in some countries, according to Meta.

Apart from this update, Instagram announced that there were 17 new sticker packs with over 300 stickers to share in DMs. Users will also be able to customise names across Instagram DMs to identify friends and loved ones by their nicknames.

Published - November 26, 2024 12:28 pm IST

Related stories

Related Topics

technology (general) / internet / PDAs and smartphones / Artificial Intelligence

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.