LG launches face mask with battery-powered air purifier

LG said the product will be available in select markets by the fourth quarter of 2020.

LG unveiled a face mask with in-built battery-powered air purifier to supply filtered air indoor and out.

LG PuriCare Wearable Air Purifier contains two H13 HEPA filters, similar to the filters used in LG’s range of home air purifier products, the company said in a statement.

The mask purifies air using dual fans and a respiratory sensor. The sensor detects the cycle and volume of the user’s breath and adjusts the fans’ speed accordingly.

The fans automatically speed up to assist air intake, and slow down to reduce resistance while exhaling to make breathing easy.

The lightweight 820mAh battery offers up to 8 hours of performance in low mode and about 2 hours in high, LG said.

The wearable comes with a case that can charge the mask and disinfect it using UV-LED rays. The case will also notify users through the LG ThinQ mobile app when the filters need to be replaced. The app is available on both Android and iOS devices.

