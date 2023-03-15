ADVERTISEMENT

Lexar launches CFexpress Type-B memory card for photographers and videographers

March 15, 2023 10:56 am | Updated 10:56 am IST

The Lexar 512GB CFexpress Type-B memory card was launched as part of the company’s Diamond Series lineup aimed at photographers and videographers

The Hindu Bureau

The Lexar 512GB CFexpress Type-B memory card is aimed at photographers and videographers. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Lexar launched the 512GB CFexpress Type-B memory card in its Diamond Series lineup aimed at photographers and videographers.

The new memory card claims to deliver transfer speeds of up to 1900MB/s, write speeds of up to 1700MB/s, and a minimum write speed of 1600MB/s. Additionally, rated VPG400, the card features PCIe Gen 3x2 and NVMe protocols for a smooth, high-speed recording of images and 8K video.

Memory solutions from Lexar’s Diamond Series are claimed to be compatible with firmware-enabled CFexpress cameras and come in 512GB, 256GB, and 128GB storage options.

ALSO READ
Sony launches Alpha 7R V camera with 61 MP sensor and Bionz XR processing engine in India

Type B memory cards, designed for professional photographers and videographers, are preferred by professionals looking to boost workflows with high and reliable data transfer speeds. And are compatible with cameras like the Canon EOS R5, Nikon Z6, Panasonic S1R, and others.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

(For top technology news of the day, subscribe to our tech newsletter Today’s Cache)

The Lexar Professional CFexpress Type B Card DIAMOND Series 512GB is available for purchase online at an MSRP of $529.99.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US