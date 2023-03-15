Lexar launches CFexpress Type-B memory card for photographers and videographers

March 15, 2023 10:56 am | Updated 10:56 am IST

Lexar launched the 512GB CFexpress Type-B memory card in its Diamond Series lineup aimed at photographers and videographers.

The new memory card claims to deliver transfer speeds of up to 1900MB/s, write speeds of up to 1700MB/s, and a minimum write speed of 1600MB/s. Additionally, rated VPG400, the card features PCIe Gen 3x2 and NVMe protocols for a smooth, high-speed recording of images and 8K video.

Memory solutions from Lexar’s Diamond Series are claimed to be compatible with firmware-enabled CFexpress cameras and come in 512GB, 256GB, and 128GB storage options.

Type B memory cards, designed for professional photographers and videographers, are preferred by professionals looking to boost workflows with high and reliable data transfer speeds. And are compatible with cameras like the Canon EOS R5, Nikon Z6, Panasonic S1R, and others.

The Lexar Professional CFexpress Type B Card DIAMOND Series 512GB is available for purchase online at an MSRP of $529.99.