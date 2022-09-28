Lenovo Yoga AIO 7 | Stylish and capable, but expensive | Photo Credit: Nabeel Ahmed

The Lenovo Yoga AIO 7 impresses with its powerful performance and stylish presence. Powered by the AMD Ryzen 7 5800H, and AMD Radeon Graphics, the Yoga AIO 7 is a neat looking machine that is more than capable of taking on demanding tasks like intensive gaming and multitasking, all the while blitzing through day-to-day routines.

Design

The Yoga AIO 7 has a neatly integrated monitor and CPU. The monitor rests on a metal base with a JBL speaker filling the gap between the base and the display. It wears a minimalistic look with clean, angular lines and a metal frame that fits well in an office space just as it does in a home office.

The PC comes with its integrated mouse and keyboard; however, they must be connected using a dongle in one of the USB ports.

Display

The Yoga AIO 7 comes with a 27-inch 4K UHD touch display. It has a resolution of 3840 x 2160, with a 60Hz refresh rate.

The 4K panel with 360 nits brightness has an aspect ratio of 16:9. It is very bright, with crisp and sharp image and video quality. The panel is great for video streaming and does a good job of ensuring vivid visuals when gaming.

Being a Yoga series PC, the monitor, which gets 20 degrees forward tilt functionality, can be rotated 90 degrees, which we believe will be best suited to hardcore social media users or social media marketing professionals. While it has a touch input panel, we did not find ourselves frequently reaching over the keyboard to interact with the screen.

The touch screen, though, does come in handy when multitasking. Coupled with the width of the display, it makes for a great user experience when working on multiple windows.

One issue users will notice is that though the 4K display is great for full-screen videos, most websites are not optimised for the aspect ratio and there will be large empty spaces on either side of the screen.

Performance

The Yoga AIO 7, as mentioned, is powered by the AMD Ryzen 7 5800H, which has a base frequency of 3.3 GHz and max frequency of 4.4 GHz. For graphical performance, it comes with an AMD Radeon RX 6600M graphics card.

The unit we received came with 16 GB DDR 4 installed RAM with 1 TB internal memory and we did not see any lag in performance. The noise from the cooling fans, which kicked in only when playing titles like Call of Duty WW 2 for extended periods, was negligible, making it an ideal machine for a home office.

The PC running Windows 11 sailed through gaming, scrolling, video playback, and multitasking without any hiccups.

However, we must point out that the integrated keyboard could have been better. The keys were not very smooth to operate and lacked the satisfying motion one expects from a PC. However, it was silent, so should be great for use in quiet environments.

Speaker and webcam

The JBL branded speakers on the Yoga AIO 7 are plenty loud, neatly tucked under the display, and do not intrude into usable desk space, making for a comfortable user experience. They are a 5W X2 unit and come with Dolby audio. However, we did feel that they could have had more bass.

The removable 5R IM camera enhances video calls. It comes with the added peace of mind as it can be completely removed from the system and has a manual shutter that blocks the camera view. It should suffice for video calls and casual video streaming.

Connectivity

The ports for the system are nicely hidden behind the 27-inch display and can be a little difficult to access if placed on a table close to a wall. These include the power connector, an ethernet port, 2 USB 2.0 ports, 2 USB 3.0 ports and a 2.0 HDMI out port. The wireless keyboard and mouse do take up one port, but even the number of ports should be enough for an average user.

While there is the option to use the ports on the sides, they are limited to just one USB-C, one USB 3.2 Gen 2, and the 3.5mm audio jack. We would have loved to have more USB-C ports, but it did not hinder the usability of the device.

The system comes with Wi-Fi 6 and bluetooth 5.0 connectivity.

Conclusion

The Lenovo Yoga AIO 7, priced at ₹1,69,990 impresses with both its design and performance. The unit we received for review did have connectivity issues with the integrated wireless keyboard, which needed to be replaced. But that does not take away from the fact that the PC fits neatly on a small desk, while sailing through intense processing while multitasking, making it a fine choice for users looking for an integrated PC for their home or office.