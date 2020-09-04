Lenovo launches smart clock with built-in Google Assistant

Users can set alarm on the device by using voice command via Google Assistant

Lenovo launched a revamped version of its smart clock with built-in Google Assistant feature.

Lenovo’s Smart Clock Essential offers hands-free and time-saving convenience, the company said in a statement.

The LED display features real-time information that can be viewed from any angle. Users can also ask “Hey Google, what time is it?” The built-in light also assists users to view the clock at night.

The integrated USB port lets users charge the device overnight.

The device can also be linked to other smart home devices, and its 3W speakers are compatible with smart speakers.

Far-field voice recognition technology on the Lenovo Smart Clock Essential is recommended to be used from up to 8ft away.

Smart Clock Essential will be available starting September 2020 at €59.99 (nearly ₹5,200).