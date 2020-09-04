Lenovo launches smart clock with built-in Google Assistant

Lenovo launched a revamped version of its smart clock with built-in Google Assistant feature.
Lenovo’s Smart Clock Essential offers hands-free and time-saving convenience, the company said in a statement.
Users can set alarm on the device by using voice command via Google Assistance.
The LED display features real-time information that can be viewed from any angle. Users can also ask “Hey Google, what time is it?” The built-in light also assists users to view the clock at night.
The integrated USB port lets users charge the device overnight.
The device can also be linked to other smart home devices, and its 3W speakers are compatible with smart speakers.
Far-field voice recognition technology on the Lenovo Smart Clock Essential is recommended to be used from up to 8ft away.
Smart Clock Essential will be available starting September 2020 at €59.99 (nearly ₹5,200).
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
To get full access, please subscribe.
Already have an account ? Sign in
Show Less Plan
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath