Lenovo launches refreshed Yoga 9i with 13th Gen Intel Core processors 

January 16, 2023 03:51 pm | Updated 04:29 pm IST

The Lenovo Yoga 9i laptop will be the in India to come powered by Intel’s 13th Gen Core processors 

The Hindu Bureau

Lenovo launched the refreshed Yoga 9i with Intel’s 13th Gen Core processors. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Lenovo, on Monday, launched the refreshed Yoga 9i premium laptop with 13th Gen Intel Core processors coupled with the Intel Evo platform in India.

The 14-inch convertible laptop comes with a touchscreen OLED PureSight display with up to 4K resolution and Dolby Vision. The laptop is powered by Intel 13th Gen Core i7-1360P, 12C (4P + 8E) / 16T, P-core up to 5.0GHz, E-core up to 3.7GHz, 18MB along with an integrated Intel Iris Xe Graphics.

The Yoga 9i also comes with smart facial recognition with an infrared camera, 28W thermal design power for optimised battery life, and an integrated 75Wh capacity.

“We are excited to be the first brand to introduce Intel’s 13th Gen next-level computing processor-based laptops in the Indian market. This 2-1 laptop is perfect for people who enjoy multifaceted lifestyles and intrinsically rely on technology that enables them with smarter, more convenient, and efficient ways of doing things,” Dinesh Nair, Director- Consumer Business, Lenovo India said.

The Lenovo Yoga 9i is available for pre-order on Lenovo’s website at the starting price of ₹ 1,74,990. The laptop will also be available at Lenovo exclusive, Croma, and Reliance stores as well as on the e-commerce site Amazon from Jan. 29 onwards.

