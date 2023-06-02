Lenovo launches Legion Pro series laptops in India 

June 02, 2023 11:37 am | Updated 11:50 am IST

Lenovo launched its latest generation of the Legion Pro series of gaming laptops in India. The series includes the Legion Pro 7i, Pro 7, Legion Pro 5i, and Pro 5. The laptops come powered by Intel 13th Gen and AMD Ryzen 7000 series mobile processors and the latest NVIDIA GeForce RTX 40 Series Laptop GPUs.

The laptops get 16:10 gaming displays with up to 240Hz variable refresh rate, Nahimic by SteelSeries 3D immersive audio, and the Legion TrueStrike keyboard backlit by Legion spectrum environmental RGB customizable lighting.

The Legion laptops also sport the new Lenovo Artificial Intelligence (LA) family of chips that power Lenovo’s AI Engine+, the company said in a release.

The chip relays real-time information from the hardware and sensors to the LA AI chip, to free up CPU and GPU processing power for gaming. The chip also uses this information to ensure optimum cooling and can be fine-tuned through Lenovo Vantage with a maximum of 234W total TDP to squeeze more performance.

“Lenovo Legion is recognized for the ground-breaking innovations that enable gamers with smarter gaming performance, while we continue to raise the bar with our commitment to the esports and gaming community’, Dinesh Nair, Director Consumer Business, Lenovo India said.

The Legion Pro series laptops will be available from a starting price of ₹1,72,990.