Leaker claims Apple is mulling a price cut on the iPhone 15 Plus

December 31, 2022 04:04 pm | Updated 04:04 pm IST

Following the lukewarm reactions to its iPhone 14 base model and the iPhone 14 Plus, Apple might be considering a discount for the iPhone 15 Plus in order to attract buyers, said tech outlet 9to5Mac, citing a leaker who had made accurate predictions about Apple decisions in the past.

Yeux1122 reportedly said that iPhone 14 Plus sales had fallen far below Apple’s target levels, and it was looking for ways to reverse this trend with the upcoming release of the iPhone 15 series.

However, 9to5Mac calculated that reducing the price of the iPhone 15 Plus would mean having to reduce the price of the iPhone 15 base model as well.

While Apple has tried out relatively more budget-friendly pricing solutions with the help of devices such as the iPhone Mini, it did not release a Mini version along with its iPhone 14 series this year.

Following the release of the iPhone 14 series, reviewers were not very impressed with the value-add features of the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus. Looking at the prices, many decided that it made more sense to stay with the iPhone 13 or upgrade entirely to the iPhone 14 Pro Max.

The iPhone 14 Plus retailed at over $900 in most countries at the time of its launch.