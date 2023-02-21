ADVERTISEMENT

Lava launches entry level smartphone Yuva 2 Pro with pure Android 12

February 21, 2023 01:10 pm | Updated 01:33 pm IST

Lava expanded its entry segment smartphone portfolio by launching Yuva 2 Pro that sports a MediaTek Helio G37 with octa core processor and a 6.5 inch HD+ display

The Hindu Bureau

The Lava Yuva 2 Pro will be sold at ₹7,999 in Glass White, Glass Lavender, and Glass Green colours. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Indian smartphone maker, Lava, on Tuesday expanded its entry segment smartphone portfolio by launching Yuva 2 Pro featuring 4GB RAM and 13MP rear camera.

The Yuva 2 Pro sports a 5MP front lens for selfies. The smartphone has 6.5 inch HD+ display.

The Yuva 2 Pro comes with 4GB RAM and 64GB ROM, which is expandable by an additional 3GB of virtual RAM. It comes with MediaTek Helio G37 with octa core processor with clock speed of 2.3GHz. The phone runs on pure Android 12.

According to Lava, the Yuva 2 Pro comes with promised upgrade to Android 13 and two years of security updates.

(For top technology news of the day, subscribe  to our tech newsletter Today’s Cache)

Lava has used a 5,000mAh battery in Yuva 2 Pro with Type-C charging port. It features a side fingerprint sensor for security.

Yuva 2 Pro will be sold at ₹7,999 in Glass White, Glass Lavender, and Glass Green colours.

Lava recently announced its partnership with Edtech platform Doubtnut. The smartphone will come pre-loaded with free subscription of Doubtnut’s course material for students in classes 9th to 12th for one year.

