Lava’s cheapest 5G phone to go on sale on November 15

Lava Blaze 5G runs on MediaTek Dimensity 700 SoC with up to 4GB RAM and 128GB internal storage

The Hindu Bureau
November 09, 2022 14:57 IST

Lava’s cheapest 5G phone to go on sale on November 15 | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

The Lava Blaze 5G smartphone will retail at ₹10,999 starting on November 15. The smartphone that was announced during the India Mobile Congress 2022 is said to be the cheapest 5G phone available in the market today.

The Lava Blaze 5G runs on MediaTek Dimensity 700 SoC with up to 4GB RAM and 128GB internal storage. The phone also gets the 3GB virtual RAM. The Lava Blaze 5G operates on Android 12 out of the box.

The Blaze 5G features a 50MP main lens and a 2MP VGA sensor. It has an 8MP front camera. To power the device, Lava has packed a 5,000mAh battery in the Blaze 5G.

The Lava Blaze 5G features a 6.5-inch HD+ IPS display with Widevine L1 support, along with a 90 Hz refresh rate. It has a side-mounted fingerprint scanner.

The Blaze 5G will sell exclusively on Amazon at an introductory price of ₹9,999 for a limited stock.

