Lava brings affordable 5G phone at IMC 2022

The Lava Blaze 5G uses a 50MP main lens and a MediaTek SoC

The Lava Blaze 5G uses a 50MP main lens and a MediaTek SoC

Lava, the Indian handset maker, has unveiled its first ‘affordable’ 5G smartphone, Blaze 5G.

Lava Blaze 5G is an extension of the Blaze Pro launched last month. Pre-bookings for the Lava Blaze 5G will start around Diwali, Lava said.

(For insights on emerging themes at the intersection of technology, business and policy, subscribe to our tech newsletter Today’s Cache.)

The Lava Blaze 5G launch coincides with the ongoing India Mobile Congress (IMC) 2022 and the country’s official 5G rollout. The handset was launched by Ashwini Vaishnaw, Minister of Railways, Communications and Electronics & IT at the India Mobile Congress 2022 today.

The Lava Blaze 5G is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 700 SoC coupled with 4GB RAM. The phone also gets a 3GB virtual RAM option. It has 128GB internal storage as well. Blaze 5G operates on Android 12 out of the box.

Lava has used the same camera set-up it did in the Blaze Pro. The Blaze 5G features a 50MP main lens and a 2MP VGA sensor. It also has an 8MP front camera. To power the device, Lava has packed the same battery of 5,000mAh in the Blaze 5G as well.

The Lava Blaze 5G features a 6.5 inch HD+ IPS display with Widevine L1 support, along with a 90 Hz refresh rate.

“It has always been our desire to develop an accessible 5G smartphone that is made in India. The product aligns with the larger vision of providing the next generation 5G technology to Indians at an affordable price point,” said Sunil Raina, President & Business Head, Lava International Limited.

The company has not announced the price of the Blaze 5G, but said that it would be sold at around ₹10,000.