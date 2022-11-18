Key developments:
- Elon Musk buys Twitter for $44 billion
- Fires CEO Parag Agrawal, and key top executives
- Company lets go half its global staff
- Musk tells staff to work from office
- Major advertisers pull back from the platform
- Regulators express concerns over Musk’s business practices at Twitter
Nov 18 | 2:34 P.M.
“Hundreds” of possible resignations and locked offices
Twitter CEO Elon Musk set 17:00 on Thursday, November 17, as deadline for Twitter’s remaining employees to decide if they want to stay and work for long hours at high intensity or leave the company. The New York Times said that “hundreds” may have resigned. The micro-blogging site has also reportedly closed its offices until Monday.
ADVERTISEMENT