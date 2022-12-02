Krafton announces new sci-fi survival horror game

December 02, 2022 01:04 pm | Updated 01:05 pm IST

Krafton on Friday announced the global launch of its new sci-fi survival horror game, Callisto Protocol. The Callisto Protocol is a next-gen take on survival horror, featuring a science-fiction story and a new combat system.

(For insights on emerging themes at the intersection of technology, business and policy, subscribe to our tech newsletter Today’s Cache.)

ADVERTISEMENT

In India, the game will be available digitally and players can buy the game on Steam or console digital storefronts. The game is now available for PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC (Steam, Epic Games Store).

Developed by Krafton-owned Striking Distance Studios, the Callisto Protocol, starring Josh Duhamel and Karen Fukuhara is based on Jupiter’s dead moon Callisto in 2320.

The game challenges players to survive the horrors of the Black Iron Prison and discover the dark secrets of the United Jupiter Company after a mysterious outbreak throws the moon into chaos.

“We’re very proud to have Striking Distance Studios as part of Krafton’s umbrella of studios, and The Callisto Protocol is a powerful example of our shared commitment to quality, craftsmanship, and creating games for a global audience,” said C.H. Kim, CEO of Krafton, Inc.