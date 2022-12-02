  1. EPaper
  2. Elections 2022
  3. Housing

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Qatar World Cup 2022FIFA World Cup 2022 Highlights | Japan vs Spain; Costa Rica vs Germany

Krafton announces new sci-fi survival horror game

In India, the game will be available digitally and players can buy the game on Steam or console digital storefronts

December 02, 2022 01:04 pm | Updated 01:05 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
The Callisto Protocol

The Callisto Protocol | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Krafton on Friday announced the global launch of its new sci-fi survival horror game, Callisto Protocol. The Callisto Protocol is a next-gen take on survival horror, featuring a science-fiction story and a new combat system.

(For insights on emerging themes at the intersection of technology, business and policy, subscribe to our tech newsletter Today’s Cache.)

In India, the game will be available digitally and players can buy the game on Steam or console digital storefronts. The game is now available for PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC (Steam, Epic Games Store).

Developed by Krafton-owned Striking Distance Studios, the Callisto Protocol, starring Josh Duhamel and Karen Fukuhara is based on Jupiter’s dead moon Callisto in 2320.

The game challenges players to survive the horrors of the Black Iron Prison and discover the dark secrets of the United Jupiter Company after a mysterious outbreak throws the moon into chaos.

“We’re very proud to have Striking Distance Studios as part of Krafton’s umbrella of studios, and The Callisto Protocol is a powerful example of our shared commitment to quality, craftsmanship, and creating games for a global audience,” said C.H. Kim, CEO of Krafton, Inc.

Related stories

Microsoft's $69 billion Activision bid faces EU antitrust probe
Nintendo sees slower console sales, lifts profit guidance on weaker yen
India is an important market for AR games, says maker of Pokémon Go
Related Topics

technology (general) / entertainment (general)

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.