  • Staying informed about potential threats and actively monitoring their children’s online activities.
  • Parents should +have open communication with their children about the potential risks they may encounter online and to enforce strict guidelines to ensure their safety.
  • To secure your child from downloading any malicious files during their gaming experience, we advise to install a trusted security solution on their device.
  • Additionally, parents should also actively monitor their children’s financial and download activities on their devices to ensure they do not fall prey to phishing attacks or download malicious apps.