ADVERTISEMENT

Kenya court finds Meta can be sued over moderator layoffs

Published - September 21, 2024 09:09 am IST - NAIROBI

A Kenyan court ruled on Friday that Facebook's parent company Meta could be sued in the East African nation over the dismissal of dozens of content moderators

Reuters

Out-of-court settlement talks between the moderators and Meta collapsed in October last year [File] | Photo Credit: REUTERS

A Kenyan court ruled on Friday that Facebook's parent company Meta could be sued in the East African nation over the dismissal of dozens of content moderators by a contractor.

ADVERTISEMENT

Last year the content moderators sued Meta and two contractors, saying they lost their jobs with Sama, a Kenya-based firm contracted to moderate Facebook content, for trying to organise a union.

They said they were then blacklisted from applying for the same roles at another firm, Majorel, after Facebook changed contractors.

ADVERTISEMENT

Out-of-court settlement talks between the moderators and Meta collapsed in October last year.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

The case could have implications for how Meta works with content moderators globally. The U.S. giant works with moderators around the world tasked with reviewing graphic content posted on its platform.

Friday's decision by the Court of Appeal upheld an earlier ruling by a Kenyan labour court in April 2023 that Meta could face trial over the moderators' dismissals, which Meta appealed.

ADVERTISEMENT

It also upheld a separate ruling in February 2023 that Meta could be sued in Kenya over alleged poor working conditions, which Meta also appealed.

After a year of layoffs, Meta starts 2024 with revenue growth and ambitious AI plans

"The upshot of our above findings is that the appellants' (Meta's) appeals ... are devoid of merit and both appeals are hereby dismissed with costs to the respondents," the judges at the Court of Appeal said in their ruling.

Meta, Sama and Majorel did not immediately respond to Reuters requests for comment.

ADVERTISEMENT

Meta has previously responded to allegations of a poor working environment in Kenya by saying it requires partners to provide industry-leading conditions.

Sama has said it has always followed Kenyan law and provided mental health services to its employees.

Majorel has said it does not comment on pending or active litigation.

"Meta being sued in Kenya is a wake up call for all Big Tech companies to pay attention to the human rights violations taking place along their value chains," said Mercy Mutemi, a lawyer for the content moderators.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US