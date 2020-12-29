How to keep your Apple device safe from children

29 December 2020 14:21 IST

While Apple's iPhone and iPad can be entertaining devices for kids, ensuring some basic features can help keep your devices safe from and for children.

Earlier in December, a six-year-old child in the U.S. state of Connecticut spent more than $16,000 (₹11.8 lakhs) on in-app purchases in Apple's App Store. The child was using his mother's iPad to play games and had bought add-on boosters in multiple transactions, according to the New York Post.

Set a passcode

Setting a 4-digit or 6-digit passcode for your device will help restrict access to children. Apple also supports Face ID to unlock the device by recognising the right person's face.

Enable Restrictions

You can restrict access to certain apps via Apple's dedicated 'Restrictions' feature. Tap on Settings > Screen Time > Content & Privacy Restrictions (available in latest iOS 14.2). You can also enhance privacy by disabling location sharing, advertising, and passcode changing.

Alter App Store settings

Disable automatic in-app purchased by clicking on the ‘Restrictions’ tab. Make it mandatory for your device to ask for the password before making transactions. Alternatively, avoid saving payment details like credit card number to prevent unnecessary online purchases. You can also disable auto-download of apps from the App Store.

Regulate screen time

Setting downtime for app usage will help block access after certain timings. The app will be unlocked for use only after the scheduled hours.

Preventing web content

Apple can automatically filter website content to limit access to adult websites in Safari browser and other apps. You can also add specific websites to an approved or blocked list, or you can limit access to only approved websites. Go to Settings > Screen Time > Content & Privacy Restrictions > Content Restrictions > Web Content to access this option. You can also restrict Siri web search through this setting.

Restrict Game Center

Game Center is Apple's dedicating online gaming features that lets you play games and interact with other gamers. The Content Restrictions feature also helps limit the ability to add friends in Game Center and capture screen recordings during games.